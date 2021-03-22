City of Santa Fe seeking applications for Community Convention Center mural project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is searching for artists to create and install a multicultural mural at the Community Convention Center. In a press release, the city reports the Culture Connects: Multicultural Mural Public Art Project will be located on two exterior walls of the convention center tower which is located across from the post office on Federal Way.

The City of Santa Fe states that the selected artist or team of artists will be required to participate in a design process and artists will be selected on the basis of their qualifications as shown by the quality of their past work and suitability for this site. The project is open to artists or artist teams who live or work within the City of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County.

Artists who have not had medium-scale project experience are encouraged to apply in teams with artists who have appropriate experience. The budget for the project is about $50,000 and includes artist fees, liability insurance, and all costs that are associated with the design, engineering, fabrication, permitting, delivery, and installation of the work.

To apply, artists are asked to send application materials to artcommision@santafenm.gov with the subject Culture Connects: Multicultural Mural Public Art Project Submittal. Application materials must be received on or before 5 p.m. on April 15, 2021.

Applications materials must be submitted as one PDF or MS Word format that includes a maximum one-page letter of interest that addresses the artist’s practice, sources of inspiration and method for developing artwork, why the project interests you, your connection to Santa Fe, your approach to public engagement, the artist’s resume, three professional references, and up to six images of relevant work.

The City of Santa Fe states that artists should send images that can be understood by an audience that is not professionally versed in the arts and that art proposals should not be sent in response to the Request for Qualifications. Additional information can be found on the City of Santa Fe’s Arts and Culture webpage.