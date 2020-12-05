City of Santa Fe, Salvation Army open cold-weather homeless shelter

New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe announced on Saturday they would be using CARES Act funds and money from the Community Services Department toward the opening of a cold-weather shelter to be operated by the Salvation Army.

The new shelter will operate from Nov. 29 to March 31, 2021. The 20-bed shelter will be located at the Salvation Army Santa Fe Corps Community Center at 525 W. Alameda St. and will be open daily from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. There will be a cutoff time to secure a bed in the shelter at 10:00 p.m. every night, barring special circumstances.

