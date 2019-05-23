City of Santa Fe reminds homeowners to control weeds Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - Santa Fe City Councilors are asking residents to clean up their yards as summer begins.

"As homeowners, we're responsible for our curb landscaping, which includes the side of your house and the back of your house along the roadway," said City Councilor Roman Abeyta.

A video posted to Facebook reminds residents that the city is only responsible for pulling weeds on city-owned property. It asks people on Santa Fe's south side to show pride in their community, by clearing out their yards, driveways, and sidewalks.