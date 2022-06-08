SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Officers will be getting a pay raise. The city of Santa Fe and the police union have agreed on a 16% raise for all officers up to the rank of sergeant. The raise includes public safety aides, techs, and animal service officers.

This moves an entry-level officer to $25.82 per hour and sergeants to $40.60 per hour. The department is also offering a $15,000 hiring incentive for experienced later police officers. They will receive $7,500 when they are hired and another $7,500 after they finish a one-year probation period.