SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is opening up applications for funding they hope will create more affordable housing. Applications are available for two funds.
One of them is $600,000 for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The other is for $3 million. The money is set aside from local sources of revenue. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Feb. 21. Visit the city’s website for more information.