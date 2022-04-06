SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Recreation Division will be offering recreational summer camps for kids and teens. Youth programs (ages 6-12) and teen programs (ages 13-17) will focus on keeping kids and teens active, engaged and healthy.

According to a release the programs will include court sports, outdoor recreation, indoor social games, arts and crafts, swimming, ice skating and more. The summer programs will run June 6 to July 29, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The sites for youth programs (ages 6-12) will be, Pinon Elementary, Salazar Elementary, Gonzales Community School, Nina Otero Community School and Ramirez Thomas Elementary. The site for the teen programs (ages 13-17) will be Genoveva Community Center.

Breakfast and lunch are provided at the camps. The camp fee is determined on an income-based sliding scale.

Registration is Saturday, April 30, at Genoveva Chavez Community Center by appointment only. For more information and to schedule an appointment visit www.santafenm.gov/summer_youth_program.