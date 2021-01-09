City of Santa Fe offering locations to recycle Christmas trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is recycling old Christmas trees at a few locations in town.

The Buckman Recycling Center will be collecting them from 8 to 4:45 p.m. until Jan. 17. People can also drop their trees off at Franklin Miles Park from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. until the end of the month. The city says they’re only accepting real trees and asks that you make sure to remove all decorations before dropping them off.

