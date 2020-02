SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you know an artist who deserves to be recognized, here’s your chance.

The city of Santa Fe is looking for nominees for its 2020 Mayor’s Awards for excellence in the arts. It honors anyone who’s made outstanding contributions to the arts community.

The five categories include arts, philanthropy, culture connects, arts innovator and a youth award.

To nominate someone, click here.