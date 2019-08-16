City of Santa Fe investigates allegations of man harassing people on the Plaza

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Santa Fe is investigating allegations against a man some say is harassing minorities on the Plaza.

People have taken to social media saying the captured in photos is hateful and making others feel uncomfortable. Several posts show the man openly carrying a weapon.

While New Mexico is an open carry state, some say it’s spreading fear. Mayor Alan Webber took to Facebook to call for action reminding people that Santa Fe is a tolerant, diverse and inclusive city.

He says officials are working with police and the city attorney’s office to gather more information on the man’s behavior.

Hello everyone,We want all of Santa Fe and beyond to know that we are a tolerant, diverse and inclusive City. We are…

Posted by Mayor Alan Webber on Thursday, August 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss