City of Santa Fe investigates allegations of man harassing people on the Plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Santa Fe is investigating allegations against a man some say is harassing minorities on the Plaza.

People have taken to social media saying the captured in photos is hateful and making others feel uncomfortable. Several posts show the man openly carrying a weapon.

While New Mexico is an open carry state, some say it’s spreading fear. Mayor Alan Webber took to Facebook to call for action reminding people that Santa Fe is a tolerant, diverse and inclusive city.

He says officials are working with police and the city attorney’s office to gather more information on the man’s behavior.