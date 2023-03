SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a teen night Friday, March 31 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Genoveva Community Center. The event is open for teens age 13 – 18.

The event is free to attend and teens can enjoy a variety of activities. There will be a cornhole tournament and free pizza. The city says the ice rink and the pool at the community center will also be open.