SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city will safely unload and dispose of it. The city says all e-waste should be in the trunk of the car or bed of the truck. The city of Santa Fe provided the following lists of what to bring and what not to bring:

Acceptable e-waste

Computers, keyboards, mice, cables

Monitors, televisions, cords

Laptops, printers, scanners

Telephones, cell phones, tablets, cameras

Gaming systems and stereo equipment

Small appliances, microwaves, toasters

Do not bring: