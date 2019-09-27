City of Santa Fe fined for workplace safety violations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department is fining the city of Santa Fe nearly $200,000 for safety violations.

Toby Williams, 27, was electrocuted while replacing lights at the Convention Center in April. The State Environment Department says an investigation revealed violations and is slapping the city with citations.

The violations range from not properly training employees to not using test equipment to make sure lines were not energized. The city is being fined more than $180,000.

