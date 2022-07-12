SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe city councilors have found a new place to hang veterans banners. The banners had been hanging on light poles, but they were told hanging the banners from light poles was not safe.

Banners honoring veterans have been hanging along Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe since 2019, one banner per light pole. They were planning to hang them along Cerrillos from I-25 to St. Michaels Drive. The city says that was not possible, because the manufacturer told them it was not safe due to the weight and wind.

This left many wondering why they are just finding that out now. “My thoughts were that these safety studies had been conducted when the banner program was first conceived. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case, but that’s not going to stop us from working toward a solution of getting banners up,” Santa Fe City Councilor Michael Garcia said.

For now, the city plans to hang the banners throughout downtown and the rail yard, but they only have enough room for less than half of the more than 300 banners they have. Garcia says they are still looking at other locations where they can hang all of the banners.

There is still a chance the banners could be hung on Cerrillos. Garcia says the manufacturers based their study on a new model of pole, but the older pole models may be able to withstand the weight of the banners.