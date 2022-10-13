SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday evening the city of Santa Fe approved a donation of a lot downtown to be used for low-cost housing. The city says this donation of property will be the first in a series of these moves to stimulate affordable housing in Santa Fe.

The city says five homes will be built on the lot which is located downtown within walking distance of the plaza and river trails. Officials say the houses will cost about $225,000 to build and monthly payments for residents will be between $600 – $800. “This is the latest example where the city is using land it owns to make possible the development of quality affordable housing,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a release. The city is partnering with Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity for the project.