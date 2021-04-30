City of Santa Fe displays new LED streetlights

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is showing off the new LED streetlights it’s planning to install all across the city. The city is working with a company called Dalkia Solutions along with PNM to make the switch.

Those behind the project say it will make the city’s lighting infrastructure more reliable and energy-efficient while cutting down on light pollution. Members of the public can check out areas where the new lights have been installed and submit feedback online through May 10. Before a working group finalizes the overall design.

For more information or to submit feedback, visit santafe.dalkiasolutions.com.

