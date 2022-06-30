SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is continuing to invest in affordable housing with another $3M for the affordable housing fund. The money will go toward projects like renovating the Lamplighter Inn into 53 units of affordable housing.
They will also help people pay their mortgages. This is the third year in a row they’ve invested in affordable housing.