City of Santa Fe change lodger’s tax ordinance

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Small, short-term rentals in Santa Fe must now pay taxes. The city’s governing body approved two changes to its lodger’s tax ordinance last month eliminating an exemption for rentals with fewer than three rooms.

Rentals are also required to collect lodgers’ tax regardless of how long visitors are staying, removing an exemption for rentals lasting more than 30 days. Violators could face penalties and pay interest on under-reported revenues.

If guests are not properly charged, hotel and short-term rental owners will be required to set aside the tax amount from their own income.

According to a news release, the exemption was originally intended to help small bed and breakfast operations in the late 1970s.