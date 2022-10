SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is expanding its use of solar power. The city cut the ribbon on a solar carport at the southside library Friday. It’s the latest in a series of citywide solar projects that launched last year at 17 city-owned facilities.

The installations are expected to offset 60-80% of the electricity consumption at those sites. Across all those sites, the city expects to save as much as $500,000 a year in electric costs.