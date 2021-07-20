City of Santa Fe calls for community input on Midtown project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is trying to nail down what to do with the city’s sprawling Midtown campus. The project at the 65-acre site has seen a few hangups since the University of Art and Design closed in 2018 including the cancelation of a development contract over COVID-related challenges.

Related Coverage

Mayor Alan Webber says priorities have shifted anyway coming out of the pandemic, For instance, initial proposals including a lot of office space — something the mayor says may not be appropriate with the shift toward working from home.

The city is holding planning sessions over the next two days to hear specific uses the public would like to see with an eye toward sustainability, walkability, and affordable housing. “We know that people have established a vision for the site and the land uses they want to see here, but that’s only the first step. The second step we’re in right now is how do we implement that vision?” Project Manager Daniel Hernandez said.

The public planning sessions begin on Wednesday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Community Convention Center Nambe Room located at 201 W. Marcy Street. Organizers say registration is not required but it is preferred. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/525328618903854/?ref=newsfeed.