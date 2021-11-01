City of Santa Fe begins decorating Plaza for holidays

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is coming a month early to Santa Fe. The city’s Park Division Department started decorating the Plaza on Monday. Staff is installing thousands of decorative lights, garlands and farolitos.

Designated areas will be closed off and barricades will be up for safety until the decorating is finished. They expect to be finished by Thanksgiving.

