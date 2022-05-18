NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is banning the use or sale of fireworks city-wide due to extreme fire danger. Other fire restrictions are also in place.

The City of Santa Fe is prohibiting the following activities:

The Sale or Use of Fireworks Within the City of Santa Fe

Open burning, including campfires, bonfires, pit barbecues;

Burning of weeds, trash, or other vegetation;

Using charcoal barbecue grills in public parks and recreation areas;

Smoking in public parks, recreation areas, or on any public trail;

Using any motorized all-terrain vehicle or motorcycles on city owned open space, parks, trails, or other recreational areas,

The Village of Ruidoso is also enacting its own fire restrictions. The Village is prohibiting the following activities: