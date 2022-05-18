NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is banning the use or sale of fireworks city-wide due to extreme fire danger. Other fire restrictions are also in place.
The City of Santa Fe is prohibiting the following activities:
- The Sale or Use of Fireworks Within the City of Santa Fe
- Open burning, including campfires, bonfires, pit barbecues;
- Burning of weeds, trash, or other vegetation;
- Using charcoal barbecue grills in public parks and recreation areas;
- Smoking in public parks, recreation areas, or on any public trail;
- Using any motorized all-terrain vehicle or motorcycles on city owned open space, parks, trails, or other recreational areas,
The Village of Ruidoso is also enacting its own fire restrictions. The Village is prohibiting the following activities:
- No open flames outside in the village, including cigarettes
- No charcoal or outdoor burning stoves on any public or private property
- No gas or pellet grills allowed
- No outdoor smoking on public or private property
- Fireworks are not allowed
- No campfires
- No operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by internal combustion engine between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- No welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame