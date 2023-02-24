SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is asking community members to give feedback on housing needs. The city says the feedback will help it apply for federal grants.

The Santa Fe Office of Affordable Housing says the feedback will also be used to create a five-year consolidated plan. The plan will identify housing and community needs. The survey will be available in English and Spanish. It will be open to the public starting at 5 p.m. on March 24. To find the survey and more information on the Office of Affordable Housing, visit the city’s website.