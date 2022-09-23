SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Housing prices seem to be rising across the country. How does the local government help with the costs in Santa Fe?

In Santa Fe, prices for homes are soaring, but the city is trying to help offset some of the costs. Between July 2021 and June 2022, the City’s Office of Affordable Housing distributed $3.1 million in housing funds.

The money helped 34 families buy their first homes, and they also assisted 736 people to keep their homes or provided them with safe places to stay.

Funding also helped serve 150 homeless people at Consuelo’s Place Shelter and went towards a number of upgrades at affordable housing properties.