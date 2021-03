SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is looking for artists to create a mural at the community convention center. The city says the goal is for the mural to cover two walls.

The project is open to artists who work or live in Santa Fe. The deadline for proposals is April 15 at 5 p.m. The city expects the artwork to be finished by September. More information is available online.