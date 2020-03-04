City of Roswell Votes on Safety Complex

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in Roswell are being asked today to approve $35 million for a new public safety complex. If approved, it will raise property taxes significantly. That’s just one reason some residents are concerned about giving it the green light.

“That’s a lot of money, that’s a lot of money to be asking for,” said Gerard Gonzales. Roswell residents are deciding whether to accept a large property tax increase to pass a $35 million bond issue to fund public safety needs. “New Mexico doesn’t get serious about public safety, I’m hoping Roswell will,” said Mayor Kintigh.

Voters fully support first responders but without official plans released for this project, they don’t feel comfortable voting for the project. Property tax will go up approximately by a monthly rate. If your home is valued at $100,000, it will go up $10 a month for two years. The rate would drop after that. It would take 18 years to pay it off.

“I would love to give RPD a home, but we got to know exactly what we are going to put our money towards,” said Gerard Gonzales.

“If there had been a plan, blueprints, a location, and a better plan in presenting this I would have been in favor of it, I think more work needs to be done,” said Ron Ellington.

A specific location has yet to be determined but East Second Street, east of the railroad tracks, is the preferred spot. Mayor Kintigh says recruiting is a problem and a new complex would make it easier. Also, existing facilities including fire stations are falling apart and something needs to be done to fix it. “These facilities are aging, and if we do not replace them now, we will still have to deal with them in the future,” said Mayor Kintigh.