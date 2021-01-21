City of Roswell to hold bulk trash collection sites

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is setting up places where people can dump their bulk trash for free. That includes things like old furniture and branches. Temporary collection sites will be available over the next four Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they’ll be moving to different parts of the city. This weekend, it will be at the Wool Bowl.

Bulk trash collection locations (all collections sites are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.):