City of Roswell plans to hire firm to run UFO Festival

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell plans to hire an outside firm to run the UFO Festival. Earlier this month, the city announced it would take over the festival from Mainstreet so the nonprofit could concentrate on other projects.

During a committee meeting last week, councilors decided to send out proposals in search of a professional event management company to handle the popular event. According to the Roswell Daily Record, the tourism manager says the goal is to elevate the festival and have more of an impact on Lodgers’ Tax.

