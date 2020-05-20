City of Roswell offering early retirement

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The drop in crude oil prices and gross receipt tax revenue has cities in southeast New Mexico trying to find ways to save money. Roswell is offering incentives for employees to retire early. “The program was more to not cause a involuntary severance or a firing of an employee,” said City Manager Joe Neeb.

The City of Roswell is faced with a $35 million budget deficit indirect result of the crash in oil prices and the current pandemic. They have decided to offer employees that are near retirement, a one-year payout to retire early. Neeb said they are doing everything they can to avoid needing to layoff city workers.

“Right now we currently have 641 positions within the city and because we have to cut the $35 million out of the budget, there will be an impact on personnel,” said Neeb.

Aside from early retirement, the city is also offering a severance package to any employee that wants to voluntarily leave the city. The city hopes employees that were already looking for another job will join the program. The city manager said all employees available to join the program. “I would say that ugh, the positions that are stepping up and actually have interest in it, it crosses the board. We have some of our director positions, some of our supervisors” said Neeb.

The city manager is hoping about 60 city workers will either take early retirement or severance package. This is the needed number to help the budget and possibly avoid layoffs. The city says employees that are looking to retire early need to get approval from the state.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources