City of Roswell names new fire chief

New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell has revealed its next fire chief. The city has hired Matt Miller to lead the department permanently. He’s been serving as interim chief since August. The only current Roswell Fire Department employee to apply, Miller beat out 20 other candidates for the job.

Miller has been with the department since 2003 and became the fire marshal in 2015. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community with the same, proud tradition of pride and dedication of customer service to the community of Roswell,” Miller said. He replaces Chief Devin Graham who retired earlier this year.

