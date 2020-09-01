City of Roswell looking to prioritize upcoming projects

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though money is expected to be tight in the legislative session next year, Roswell City Council is coming up with its wish list of Capital Outlay Projects to present. They want the community to get involved, to help choose the top five projects.

“We’re kind of in an interesting time. Do we have money? Do we not have money?” said Mayor Dennis Kintigh.

The City of Roswell has called for a special city council meeting Thursday to discuss and choose five capital outlay projects, that they feel should be prioritized when looking for money from the state Legislature next January.

“Every year the legislature is planning to allocate funds. Now, one of the challenges are [sic], we don’t know how much will be allocated,” said Mayor Kintigh.

The State Legislature will decide how much each city in the state will be awarded and because of the uncertainty, the city says they decided to prioritize their list and is asking the community to choose which projects they want to be done first.

“It’s dark yes, it’s really dark. So it would be, it would light up a good portion of it, people can come out and those who enjoy the evenings can get out there and have a great time doing it,” said Roswell resident Joe Diaz.

The list of potential projects is outdoor lighting for the large Cielo Grande Recreation Complex and the construction of two ball fields. Mayor Kintigh said because the money that will be allocated, is money that is not already included in their budget, he feels it should be used for projects that the city can live without but is something they really want.

“You have to look at this kind of like special money, I mean there are certain things that we have to do, we have to work on streets; we have to replace police cars; we got to do certain key things regardless if we get the funds from the state,” said Kintigh.

Some of the other projects the city of Roswell is looking at include improvements to the airport, upgrades to all the city playgrounds, and renovation to the police station.

