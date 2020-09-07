City of Roswell to vote on ordinance that would affect homeless population

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is among the New Mexico cities struggling to deal with homelessness. City officials want to restrict where the homeless can camp but some believe it’s not the time for such change.

“It seems like it is a very quick decision to try to move forward especially during COVID-19,” said Jeneva Martinez, a homeless advocate.

The City of Roswell stall is recommending to make changes to their current ordinances that allow camping in public areas within city limits. They are wanting to restrict places for the homeless to camp. City council plans on voting on these changes Thursday. Homeless advocates say the problem will get worse before it gets better.

“With the eviction notices being on hold right now, when those are lifted we will probably be seeing a surge of people experiencing homelessness including families, single moms, single dads,” said Martinez.

Martinez said, currently, most of the homeless in Roswell stay in the dry Berrendo River bed just east of Main Street which is out of sight from the public. Sleeping there will no longer be allowed if the city passes the ordinance.

“We’re trying to change the camping and campgrounds within city limits, but there are no camping and campground already within the city limits,” said Martinez.

The changes will make campsites and tents on public property or on private property, without permission, illegal but Martinez says the city wants to pass the new ordinance, they need to have a city-funded shelter.

“It’s not open doors for the shelters we have and so when the city wants to criminalize homelessness. The federal ruling on it was that the city itself, needs to provide an area for these people to go,” said Martinez.

The city says they’re receiving numerous complaints from citizens about the homeless camp and have seen an increase in crime around it.

