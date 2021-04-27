City of Roswell hosts job fair

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is looking to hire employees in a variety of departments. The City will be hosting a job fair on Monday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center located at 912 N. Main Street.

Those interested are urged to bring your resume as same-day offers will be made for positions. Departments that are hiring include administration, air center, animal services, cemetery, central control, community development, dispatch, engineering, fire, human resources, police, public affairs, solid waste, transit utilities, water maintenance and more.

Potential applicants can preview job listings and apply online at roswell-nm.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES