City of Roswell hosts job fair

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is looking to hire employees in a variety of departments. The City will be hosting a job fair on Monday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roswell Convention Center located at 912 N. Main Street.

Those interested are urged to bring your resume as same-day offers will be made for positions. Departments that are hiring include administration, air center, animal services, cemetery, central control, community development, dispatch, engineering, fire, human resources, police, public affairs, solid waste, transit utilities, water maintenance and more.

Potential applicants can preview job listings and apply online at roswell-nm.gov.