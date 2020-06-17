City of Roswell creates online performance survey

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell wants to hear form its residents. The city performance survey has been set up online so residents and business owners can give input about city services. The goal of the survey is to figure out how the city is doing in taking care of the needs of the community.

People are welcome to complete it anonymously, although contact information is appreciated for any potential follow-ups. To take the survey, click here.

