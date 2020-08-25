City of Rio Rancho hosting clean up event

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is hosting a Rally in the Desert September 5 to help clean up open spaces that have trash on them. Supplies will be provided by the city but anyone with shovels or rakes is encouraged to bring them.

Cash prizes will be given to the three trash bags with the heaviest weight. The city says to call Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful at 505-896-8389 to register for this year’s cleanup. The city of Albuquerque is also hosting a cleanup event called junk jogging.

Latest News