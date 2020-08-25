City of Rio Rancho hosting clean up event

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho is hosting a Rally in the Desert September 5 to help clean up open spaces that have trash on them. Supplies will be provided by the city but anyone with shovels or rakes is encouraged to bring them.

Cash prizes will be given to the three trash bags with the heaviest weight. The city says to call Keep Rio Rancho Beautiful at 505-896-8389 to register for this year’s cleanup. The city of Albuquerque is also hosting a cleanup event called junk jogging.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss