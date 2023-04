RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is holding a tree seedling giveaway Saturday at city hall. Residents will be given one package per household. The giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to noon weather permitting.

It will be first come, first serve but those interested need to provide proof of residency. The seedlings include Afghan Pine, Arizona Ash, and Pin Oak.