City of Rio Rancho battles illegal dumping

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- Illegal dumping is a never-ending battle for the city of Rio Rancho, according to a long post on the mayor’s Facebook page.

City officials said dumping is most common along the city’s west mesa bordered by Albuquerque and that crews respond to illegal dumping calls on a daily basis.

People in the city are fed up.

“You would think people would take more pride in where they live,” Rio Rancho resident Lee Romero said. “I have literally driven before behind someone who just threw the garbage out of the window.”

Mayor Gregg Hull said illegal dumping is all too common.

“It is just so frustrating because it is the sheer and blatant disregard for the natural beauty that surrounds not only Rio Rancho but Albuquerque,” Hull said. “It’s the beauty of our state.”

Hull shared a before and after picture on Facebook this week of the city’s cleanup of illegal dumping.

This comes two years after KRQE reported code enforcement officers found 21 illegal dumping sites across the city.

Then in 2018, crews collected more than 25 tons of illegal dumpsite garbage.

“That’s the citizens’ money that is needed to operate the city and when resources are put to that, it takes resources away from other critical things that we need to take care of in the community as well like paying our police, our fire, paving our roads and fixing our water system,” Hull said.

Rio Rancho residents said people should place more value and less trash in the place they call home.

“We just need to take more pride in our city,” Romero said. “This is a good place to live and raise children. Let’s just pick up our garbage and put it where it belongs… In the garbage can.”

Hull said Waste Management offers free dumping for Rio Rancho residents once a month. People can also pay $5 to use the county’s landfill.

People can also report illegal dumping on the Report Rio Rancho app. Those caught dumping illegally can face up to a $500 fine.