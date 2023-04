LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Vegas is hosting a hiring event. It’s going to happen on Thursday, April 13.

The hiring event is at the Abe Montoya Recreation Center and will begin at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to come. If you are interested, you can call 505-425-6451 or visit this link.