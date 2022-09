LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Las Vegas is downgrading some of its water restrictions. Burn scar flooding from the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon Fire severely damaged the watershed.

Thanks to conversation efforts and a new pre-treatment system, more water is available and restrictions have been downgraded. This means residents are no longer limited to 44 gallons of water per day, per person. Residents are still advised to be mindful of their water use.