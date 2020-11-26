City of Las Cruces names next police chief

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces Police Department has a new chief. The city has selected Miguel Dominguez to lead the department replacing the retired Patrick Gallagher. Dominguez has served as interim chief and was one of eight candidates to apply for the position. He has lived in Las Cruces for 35 years and has been with the department since 2003. Most recently, he was the deputy chief of Investigations and Administrative Support Services.

“The City is certainly going to benefit from the experience Dominguez brings to this position. He has served the City for nearly two decades. We look forward to what Dominguez and his law enforcement team will bring to the City,” said City Manager Ifo Pili in a news release. Chief Dominguez begins serving the city as the police chief immediately.

