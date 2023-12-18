LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces on Monday bid farewell to the city’s longest-serving mayor, Ken Miyagishima.

Miyagishima’s term officially ends on Dec. 31, 2023; however, Monday marked his last City Council meeting. “It’s been a tremendous journey. It’s something that I’ve learned so much, so many things; it’s incredible the things that I pick up and be able to utilize, and hopefully help our residents live just a little bit better life,” Miyagishima said during the meeting.

Miyagishima was also presented with a City of Las Cruces flag during a ceremony outside of City Hall. Miyagishima led the city for 16 years, from 2007 to 2023. Before that, he spent six years as a Las Cruces City Councilor, from 2001 to 2007. He announced in 2022 that he would not seek re-election.

Taking on the role of mayor will be Eric Enriquez. Enriquez was sworn in on Monday before the City Council meeting began. He previously served as Las Cruces’ fire chief and assistant city manager.

The Oath of Office was also administered on Monday to City Councilors-elect Cassie McClure and William “Bill” Mattiace, City Councilor Johana Bencomo, and Municipal Judge Anthony Filosa.

