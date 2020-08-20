City of Las Cruces agrees to pay $6M in wrongful death suit

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of a man killed in police custody more than $6 million. Last week, the city reached an agreement with the family of Antonio Valenzuela who fled from officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.
During his arrest, investigators say Officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in a chokehold that ended up killing him. According to a settlement agreement, the city agreed to pay $6.5 million to the family.
