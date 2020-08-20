City of Las Cruces agrees to pay $6M in wrongful death suit

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Las Cruces has agreed to pay the family of a man killed in police custody more than $6 million. Last week, the city reached an agreement with the family of Antonio Valenzuela who fled from officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.

During his arrest, investigators say Officer Christopher Smelser held Valenzuela in a chokehold that ended up killing him. According to a settlement agreement, the city agreed to pay $6.5 million to the family.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss