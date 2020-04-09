City of Hobbs, Municipal Schools finds way to celebrate Easter

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs and Hobbs Municipal Schools are partnering to distribute bundles of Easter eggs to elementary schools.

They will distribute the eggs on Friday while students are picking up lunches at HMS meal sites, one bundle per family, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The bundles will include Easter eggs that would have been used at the city’s Community Egg Hunt held at the MLK Soccerplex.

“First and foremost, we want to thank those who are doing their best to follow guidelines

set out in the Governor’s Public Health Order,” stated Acting City Manager Manny Gomez in a press release. “We believe that distributing Easter Eggs on Good Friday will be a great way to start the Easter weekend and build the morale of our community. This is a special holiday across the world, and the City of Hobbs has always been proud to provide such a successful family-friendly event every year. We hope all can participate and find as much joy during this unusual time as they normally would any other year.”

Every year the city of Hobbs lays out approximately 40,000 eggs for the Community Egg Hunt. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance. The city of Hobbs says that social distancing will be enforced for the safety of staff and the public.

