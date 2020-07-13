City of Gallup adjusts to life amid pandemic

News Alert
GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Gallup went under a complete lockdown, meaning they turned away travelers and blocked entry into the city. All of this was in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Now, Gallup’s restaurants, hotels, gas stations, and local businesses are following safety guidelines to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Mayor of Gallup, Louie Bonaguidi discusses how the city is adjusting to amid the pandemic. For more information on things to do while in Gallup, visit GallupRealTrue.com or their Facebook page or Instagram account.

