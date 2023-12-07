FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Farmington canceled a gun buyback event that was slated to take place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Farmington Police Department and the group New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence teamed up to put on the event. City Manager Rob Mayes announced that the program would be suspended Wednesday night because the “program had not received enough advance education and community collaboration prior to scheduling this event,” a statement from Mayes read.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the city for more clarification on Thursday, and Mayes said that the program was “considered administratively as an operational matter, and therefore not taken to the City Council for formal action,” a statement from Mayes read. He added, “Ultimately, upon Councilors receiving negative input from members of the public, the matter was reconsidered.”

Some people on social media supported the city’s decision to call off the event on Second Amendment grounds. KRQE News 13 spoke with one woman who wanted to get rid of nearly 20 rifles and long guns she inherited. She said she was upset over the decision.

“I certainly could sell them, but I don’t want to do that because they’ll end up in the hands of the kind of person that I don’t want them to be with, you know? I want them destroyed, so I’ll have to find another way to do so,” said Tracy Thrailkill.

City Manager Mayes said in his statement, “Going forward, any future consideration would be a matter of City Council policy.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the police department, but they declined to comment on the matter.