City of Española upset after called out in news conference, Gov. apologizes

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) –People in Española are mad after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called them out during a news conference on Thursday for not wearing a mask. The governor is now apologizing.

During the Thursday press conference, the governor said the following:

“I saw a lot of activity in Española, traveling through main street as we were going north. I didn’t see a single mask. Not one. Not in a parking lot, not outside a grocery store that we passed, not at the convenience store, not at a gas station, not by someone in a car, not by, not hanging on the rearview mirror, not on a wrist, not as people were walking. Nowhere. Not one. The only masks I saw were in the car I was in. And we have to do better than that,” Governor Lujan Grisham said.

The comments sparked outrage online with Española residents claiming they are unfair generalizations. Major Javier Sánchez, the mayor of Española also wrote a scathing letter in response, referring to the comments as condescending.

“It felt like a suckerpunch to the gut and it literally took the air out of me,” Mayor Sánchez said in an interview. “Our honor was in jeopardy. I felt like we were singled out in an unfair way and as I said in the letter, it’s really a privilege to be able to defend that honor. And I felt like something needed to be said sort of on a broader scale to bring recognition to the fact that so many people were hurt and offended by it,” said Sánchez.

In the letter, Mayor Sánchez said the comments were a ‘disservice’ to Española, who he said has been picked on and defending itself against negative stereotypes for years.

“We’re here trying to pick ourselves up one at a time and it doesn’t help when we sort of get kicked back down,” he said. “The second way that it affects us is, that it really brings to light the disconnect from the average every day worker and that’s who we are. And we work super hard every single day, not only to make ends meet but to also do the best that we can to adhere to the best protocals for preventing the spread of COVID.”

In the letter, he argues Rio Arriba County has performed 15,148 tests and has only had 129 positive cases, excluding those from the Jicarilla reservation. He also argues the Presbyterian hospital in Española has no patients admitted for COVID-19. The hospital says aside from the emergency department, the last patient with COVID-19 was discharged in late July.



Letter from Mayor of Española Javier E. Sánchez

Gov. Lujan Grisham Statement in response to letter from Española Mayor