City of Española upset after called out in news conference, Gov. apologizes

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) –People in Española are mad after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham called them out during a news conference on Thursday for not wearing a mask. The governor is now apologizing.
During the Thursday press conference, the governor said the following:
“I saw a lot of activity in Española, traveling through main street as we were going north. I didn’t see a single mask. Not one. Not in a parking lot, not outside a grocery store that we passed, not at the convenience store, not at a gas station, not by someone in a car, not by, not hanging on the rearview mirror, not on a wrist, not as people were walking. Nowhere. Not one. The only masks I saw were in the car I was in. And we have to do better than that,” Governor Lujan Grisham said.
The comments sparked outrage online with Española residents claiming they are unfair generalizations. Major Javier Sánchez, the mayor of Española also wrote a scathing letter in response, referring to the comments as condescending.
“It felt like a suckerpunch to the gut and it literally took the air out of me,” Mayor Sánchez said in an interview. “Our honor was in jeopardy. I felt like we were singled out in an unfair way and as I said in the letter, it’s really a privilege to be able to defend that honor. And I felt like something needed to be said sort of on a broader scale to bring recognition to the fact that so many people were hurt and offended by it,” said Sánchez.
In the letter, Mayor Sánchez said the comments were a ‘disservice’ to Española, who he said has been picked on and defending itself against negative stereotypes for years.
“We’re here trying to pick ourselves up one at a time and it doesn’t help when we sort of get kicked back down,” he said. “The second way that it affects us is, that it really brings to light the disconnect from the average every day worker and that’s who we are. And we work super hard every single day, not only to make ends meet but to also do the best that we can to adhere to the best protocals for preventing the spread of COVID.”
In the letter, he argues Rio Arriba County has performed 15,148 tests and has only had 129 positive cases, excluding those from the Jicarilla reservation. He also argues the Presbyterian hospital in Española has no patients admitted for COVID-19. The hospital says aside from the emergency department, the last patient with COVID-19 was discharged in late July.
Letter from Mayor of Española Javier E. Sánchez
Gov. Lujan Grisham Statement in response to letter from Española Mayor
“On Thursday, I talked about Española in my statewide public briefing on our response to COVID-19. I mentioned that I drove through the valley recently on my way to El Rito. And I said that I saw no one in the community wearing masks as I drove through, and I made an example of that in my presentation.
My comments were taken as a lack of respect for Española and the work the community has done to fight this virus. I apologize for making that impression. That was not my intent, and I take responsibility for the way my words were conveyed and heard.
It is true that I did not see any masks that day on my way through town north and south, but that doesn’t mean I should have made the point that I did in the way I did it. If my intent was to highlight where we can improve and what we can do better, and it was, then I could have communicated that in a different way, and I should have.
I have highlighted other communities in the state where we can and must do better in responding to COVID-19. My intent is always to encourage us all to do better and, whenever I can, praise the success different communities have had. I didn’t do that here. On Thursday, I could have talked about the thousands (and thousands, and thousands) of Española Valley workers, business owners and families who have sacrificed and made the right decisions to keep themselves and their community safe day after day this year. I know the people of the Española Valley have given so much. Instead I only focused on what I saw, the negative, and I hope my comments – and the response to them – do not ultimately overshadow the commitment and sacrifice so many residents of the valley have made.
I saw what I saw, but what I saw was only a snapshot in time. Yes, not wearing a mask for any amount of time in public increases the risk you will contract the virus or be exposed to droplets from another person. But the fact of the matter is Rio Arriba County has done very well in suppressing the virus. Masks have been a key part of that.
I have heard from constituents in the valley. I want them all to know: What I presented was not necessarily a complete representation of the hard work you have undertaken ever since COVID-19 hit our state. Please keep up that hard work. I am so grateful to you. I wish I had said that, as well, on Thursday.
Española is a proud town, and I love that. It’s the fighting, never-say-die spirit of the valley that makes it one of the most beautiful places in this beautiful state, with some of the best people, families with deep roots, folks with a hard-working attitude, neighbors with a helping hand for anyone who needs one. Those are values worth fighting for, worth being proud of.
It’s no wonder that folks like that will stand right up and be proud of their home community. It’s also no wonder folks like that have worked as hard as they have to fight COVID-19 and keep their neighbors safe. I regret that my words left the impression they did. Please accept my apology for that, and please know that your efforts in fighting COVID-19 are so important and are making an enormous difference for our state.”Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham