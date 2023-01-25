DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming is trying to help customers that pay for gas. They said they will pay nearly $2.50 per unit of the bill, and customers will pay the December rate of $1.30 per unit.
The city said it will cost the gas utility fund $1.5 million. More information will be given in a February 15 Town Hall.
The release from the City announcing this can be seen below.