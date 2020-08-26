City of Clovis offering incentive for residents to finish census information

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Clovis is now offering a cash incentive for area residents to complete their census information. Curry County and Clovis are partnering to give away ten $50 gift cards from area businesses.
To be entered, residents need to bring a copy of their certification number that shows they finished the census questionnaire the 2020 Census to Clovis City Hall Administration or Curry County Administration, or email administration@cityofclovis.org. The deadline to enter is September 30 at 5 p.m.
The city of Clovis says if you need help completing the 2020 Census to enter the drawing, please visit Clovis City Hall, Curry County Administration or the Clovis-Carver Public Library or call 575-769-7828.