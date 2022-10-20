CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Clovis introduced a new ordinance that would ban abortions within the city’s limit last Thursday. This comes three weeks before the state election where abortion and the overturning of Roe v Wade has sparked a new push for voters.

The proposal calls for a ban on moving abortion pills through the mail within the city limits. Medical supplies used in abortion procedures would be banned from the mail too. The city tied the ban to the Federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Under the terms of that license, a clinic would not be allowed to use the mail, shipping companies, or the internet to get medicines or supplies related to abortions.

The mayor explained that this controversial move comes after residents demanded an abortion ban. “Obviously, being legal in the state of New Mexico, but having been banned in Texas, the concerns on the part of the public here are that Clovis could potentially become this abortion destination. And folks in Clovis are and by large pro-life. So that concerns them at a very high, high level,” said Mayor Mike Morris.

The ordinance calls on federal prosecutors in New Mexico to “investigate and prosecute abortion providers and abortion pill distribution networks” in the city. But this legislation is causing many to ask, is this even legal?

The state’s top attorney said in a statement:

“I am concerned and have directed staff to evaluate this recent activity, due to the city’s legal obligation to protect access to healthcare for women and families.” New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

The office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham sent this statement:

“If passed, the proposed Clovis City Commission resolution would be a clear affront to the rights and personal autonomy of every woman in Clovis and in the region. New Mexico law is clear – reproductive health care is legal and protected throughout the state. Access to medication abortion services are legally protected statewide, including for residents of Clovis, and any provider delivering safe medical services to New Mexicans should have every right to establish a practice.” Nora Sackett, Press Secretary, Office of the Governor

The ACLU of New Mexico also sent this statement:

“New Mexicans will continue to stand firm in our values of respect and compassion, even as fear-mongering outsiders attempt to push an agenda that tries to dictate our policy regarding reproductive health care. The reality is these anti-abortion clinic ordinances make dubious legal claims that expose the city and its citizens to potentially significant liability. Despite efforts to restrict access to health care, let us be clear – abortion remains safe and legal in New Mexico.” Ellie Rushforth, Civil Rights Attorney, American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico

The city commission will be voting on the ordinance on November 3rd – five days before the statewide election.