CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Clovis is asking for the public’s help to set it’s economic development plan. The city has launched a survey asking residents which industries they think would best grow the economy, along with the biggest challenge the city faces.

The survey will be available until Monday, June 13. The city is partnering with an economic development consulting firm to lead the planning process. The plan will outline initiatives to recruit new businesses to the area, attract and retain talent, develop the workforce and expand existing industries.

The survey will be confidential and no personal information will be collected. The survey can be found on the city’s website, or by following clicking this link.