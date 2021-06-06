City of Carlsbad needs public input on community college logo

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Carlsbad needs your help designing a new logo for its local community college. NMSU Carlsbad is now transitioning to become Southeast New Mexico College.
With that change, the city of Carlsbad is asking for people to submit ideas for a new logo. The city has posted a survey asking people what they think best represents the school, potential slogans, and how to incorporate the city’s identity into the logo.